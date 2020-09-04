Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Northeast Portland early Friday morning.
Police responded to the report of a pedestrian struck on Northeast Couch Street near Northeast 9th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Officers believe the pedestrian was walking a bicycle in the road when a car going west on NE Couch Street struck them. The pedestrian did not survive the collision.
The driver stayed on the scene along with multiple witnesses. No arrests were made and no citations were given.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story when new information is available.
