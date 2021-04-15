Pedestrian struck, killed by Washington County deputy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died after being struck by an on-duty Washington County deputy on Thursday morning.

Officials say the crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Bowerman Drive, near the Nike World Headquarters. An on-duty Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was reportedly heading south in their patrol car on SW Murray Boulevard when they struck a pedestrian near the intersection.

Although the deputy, responding officers and paramedics all attempted life-saving measures — the pedestrian died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

According to Beaverton Police, speed is not believed to have been a factor. Their initial investigation, led by the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team, determined the deputy had been going through a green light with the collision occurred.

However, per standard procedure, the deputy is now on administrative leave pending the results of the crash and an internal investigation.

This is a developing story.