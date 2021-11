A construction worker was killed when a truck backed up and pinned him at NW 23rd and Everett, November 15, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died in Northwest Portland Monday afternoon when he was pinned inbetween a construction truck backing up and a tree.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at Northwest 23rd and Everett, police said.

NW 23rd Avenue is currently closed from NW Everett Street to West Burnside. TriMet service has also been disrupted.

An investigation is ongoing. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is released.

This is a developing story.