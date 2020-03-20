Pedestrian struck, killed in Vancouver collision

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say a 48-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision in Northeast Vancouver early Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Northeast 78th Street near the 7800 block. It is not yet clear what lead up to the collision but driver impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to police.
The victim died at the scene. The driver, a 32-year-old Vancouver resident, was sent to a hospital with minor injuries.
NE 78th Street is currently closed to traffic while authorities investigate the scene. More information to come.
