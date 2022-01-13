Pedestrian hit, killed on Glisan on-ramp to I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday morning on the on-ramp to Glisan Street from Interstate 205, according to police.

Around 5:54 a.m., Portland police responded to a report of a person pinned underneath a vehicle. Police said the person was already dead by the time they arrived.

The driver is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

Northeast Glisan Street is closed from Northeast 96th Avenue to Northeast 109th Avenue, along with the Northbound on-ramp to I-205.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call (503)823-2103 or contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, alert Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 22-11218.