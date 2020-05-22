Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 99

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after being struck by a car on Highway 99 East late Thursday night, according to authorities.
Oregon State Police Troopers responded to the crash at Highway 99 East and Southeast Claredon Street in Gladstone just after 10 p.m. Police say David Mauerman was traveling south in a Mercedes when he struck Michael Lacy, who was in the line of traffic.
Lacy was pronounced dead while in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Highway 99 E was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
