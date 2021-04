PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle driving southbound on Interstate 5 near Woodburn early Saturday morning, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and first-responders responded to the accident at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown why the pedestrian was in the roadway.

This is a developing story.