Stretch of EB I-84 closed due to deadly pedestrian crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed on I-84 Monday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash around 8:15 a.m. Officers discovered a car had hit a pedestrian — who died in the roadway before emergency personnel arrived.

The involved car stayed at the scene.

All eastbound lanes are closed east of I-5, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. Entrance onto I-84 E from I-5 is completely closed. I-84 E on ramps are also closed from the Morrison Bridge, from Northeast Grand Avenue and from Northeast 16th Avenue, according to ODOT.

Officials said they expect the lanes to remain closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find a different route.

PPB’s Major Crash Team is currently investigating. There are currently no further details about the victim or the driver.

This is a developing story.