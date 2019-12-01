Pedestrian struck twice, killed on I-84 near Cascade Locks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck by 2 cars and killed on Interstate-84 near Cascade Locks after walking into traffic Saturday evening, said Oregon State Police.
Troopers and emergency personnel were called out to the westbound lanes near milepost 51 around 7 p.m. OSP’s preliminary investigation indicated that a Subaru was driving west in the right lane when a pedestrian walked into the path of the car from the westbound shoulder. After being struck, the pedestrian landed in the left lane of traffic, and was hit a second time by a Toyota 4 Runner.
Police said it is unknown why the pedestrian, identified as Kevin Burrows-Ellenberg, of Boise, ID, was on the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
Both drivers stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators.
Traffic on I-84 westbound has been restricted to a single lane while the investigation is conducted.
