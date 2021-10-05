Pedestrian succumbs to injuries after SE Powell crash

by: Kelly Doyle

FILE – Emergency lights on a police vehicle. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash in Southeast Portland is now fatal, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A pedestrian was critically hurt after being hit by a car on Southeast Powell Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning, the PPB said the person had died. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver stayed at the scene on Friday, police said. No other information is available at this time.

Less than an hour earlier, a pedestrian died in a crash with a vehicle in the 5300 block of NE Portland Highway. The driver in that case also stayed at the scene.

