Pedestrian walking on I-84 hit, killed

Driver stayed at scene and cooperated

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian walking on I-84 was hit and killed by a driver around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The crash happened at the I-205 split at Exit 6. The pedestrian died at the scene, the driver stayed and cooperated with investigators.

Early indications are that the sedan driver was neither impaired nor distracted. It’s not known why the person was walking on the freeway.

All lanes re-opened around 5 a.m.

