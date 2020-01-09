Pedestrian walking on I-84 hit, killed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian walking on I-84 was hit and killed by a driver around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The crash happened at the I-205 split at Exit 6. The pedestrian died at the scene, the driver stayed and cooperated with investigators.

Early indications are that the sedan driver was neither impaired nor distracted. It’s not known why the person was walking on the freeway.

All lanes re-opened around 5 a.m.

