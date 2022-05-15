PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person suffered critical injuries after being struck by a MAX train in Northeast Portland Sunday night.

The crash at NE Jonesmore and 82nd was reported around 9 p.m. When police arrived, they found the pedestrian severely hurt. An ambulance rushed the person to an area hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries, officials said.

That light rail station is closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPB Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, or call (503)823-2103. The case number 22-128626.