PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries when hit by a car in downtown Portland Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. at SW 3rd and Pine, police said. The pedestrian was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the car stayed on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.