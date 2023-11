SW Roy Rodgers Road is expected to be closed for several hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A busy road in Washington County is expected to be closed for several hours after a person was hit and killed by a car.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on SW Roy Rodgers Road, just north of Sherwood, around noon.

Investigators say the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene

SW Roy Rodgers road is closed from SW Beef Bend to SW Elsner. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.