PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Traffic has cleared along Highway 26 eastbound in Hillsboro after a devastating crash blocked the right lane and sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Thursday near the Cornelius Pass Road exit.

One person was extricated from a car that appeared to be mangled from crashing into a tree, according to a photo shared to Twitter from HF&R.

The person was not immediately identified, but their injuries are considered life-threatening. Authorities did not immediately release further details on the crash.

The exit and the right lane of Hwy 26 eastbound have since reopened and traffic is moving normally.