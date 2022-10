PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rollover crash happened at Vista House Saturday morning causing major damage to the viewing area.

In a tweet from Corbett Fire at around 4:13 a.m., they shared that a crash had occurred near the historic landmark.

Officials said that the driver of the car had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Photos of the scene show heavy damage to the viewing area.

No other details were immediately available.

See the photos below: