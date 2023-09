The driver of a vehicle was able to remove themselves from the car after it had rolled over. (Andrew Saylor)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-vehicle crash in Milwaukie on Wednesday night resulted in one car flipping over on its roof, Clackamas Fire said in a social media post.

The crash took place just after 5 p.m. near SE Thiessen Rd. and SE Webster Rd.

The driver of the flipped car “self-extricated” themselves out of the rolled-over vehicle before being taken to the hospital, according to Clackamas Fire.

This is a developing story.