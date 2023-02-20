PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A National Guardsman was hit and killed along Hwy 30 Sunday evening after a mechanical issue prompted a traveling convoy to stop along the shoulder.

The convoy was headed west on Hwy 30 near milepost 60 in Columbia County shortly after 6 p.m. when some mechanical issue arose, the Oregon State Police said. The convoy stopped along the shoulder. An eastbound Humvee stopped in the eastbound passing lane to help when one of the Guardsmen got out to help.

That’s when a Chevy pickup, also headed east in the left lane, crashed into the Humvee. Both the Guardsman, Gonzalo Martinez III, and the pickup driver, Richard Erickson, were rushed to the hospital.

Erickson, 72, remains hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. But Martinez III died from his injuries. The Cleveland, Texas resident was 29.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, OSP said.