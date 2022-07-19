PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck left one person seriously hurt and the other facing serious charges in Clark County.

Around 2:30 p.m., Brian Culbertson of Hazel Dell was driving his motorcycle on NE 99th near Columbia River High School when a Toyota Tacoma — that witnesses said was being driven recklessly before the crash — slammed into the motorcycle, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Tacoma tried to leave the scene but Clark County deputies stopped the pickup not far from the crash site. The driver, 60-year-old Daniel Nienaber of Hazel Dell, was taken to the Clark County jail after he was checked out at a hospital.

Authorities said Nienaber was booked on suspicion of vehicular assault and the crash remains under investigation.

Culbertson, 65, was seriously hurt in the crash but is expected to recover.