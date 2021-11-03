Pickup shears power pole, hits oak tree; 15-year-old dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old died in a fiery crash north of Battle Ground Tuesday night after the pickup he was in ran off the road, hit a power pole and then a tree, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on NE 152nd Avenue near 319th Avenue. A Nissan pickup, driven by a 16-year-old, was speeding when for some reason the pickup went off the road. It sheared the power pole and kept going, stopping only after it slammed into a large oak tree, officials said.

A 911 caller reported the pickup was on fire. A witness helped get 2 of the teens out out of the pickup, the driver and another 15-year-old. They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, but authorities did not provide information on their condition.

The other 15-year-old died at the scene, officials said. Their names have not yet been released.

The investigation continues but authorities said excessive speed was a factor.