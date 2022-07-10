The Chevrolet Silverado sits on its top on the north side of NE 78th Street in Hazel Dell. (Courtesy/Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday night after veering off Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 10 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash where a single truck left the road and rolled until it landed on its top beside the roadway. The crash happened near the corner of NE 78th and NE 39th Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found the truck, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, flipped upside down on the north side of the street. Investigators said the driver “likely struck the center median” before going off the road.

Authorities did not identify the driver, who they say was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.