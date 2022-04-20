PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after the driver of a pickup truck slammed into the back of an Oregon State Police car Tuesday night on I-5.

The trooper’s patrol car sits heavily damaged after being rear-ended at freeway speeds. (Courtesy/OSP)

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Roseburg after a trooper had pulled over a semi truck. Police said the driver was going at “freeway speeds” and hit the back of the patrol car while the trooper was outside.

The truck flipped and came to a rest in the right lane.

OSP shared photos of the damage, with the patrol car crushed and the pickup on its side. Police did not identify the driver or trooper involved, but they said there were no injuries.

The driver was cited for reckless driving and failing to change lanes.

Police used the incident to remind drivers they are legally required to change lanes for stopped emergency vehicles, tow trucks or roadside assistance vehicles if their lights are on.

Drivers are required to slow down to at least 5 mph below the posted limit if they cannot move over.