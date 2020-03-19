Pilot seriously injured in Eagle Creek crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pilot was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after the small plane he was flying crashed Wednesday afternoon in Eagle Creek, deputies said.
The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Eagle Nest Ranch Airport and the pilot — who has not been identified — was the only person on board, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital.
Deputies said the plane appeared to crash on take-off from a private airfield called Eagle Creek Airport. The crash started a small fire that was quickly extinguished by responding fire crews.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. An investigation is underway.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.