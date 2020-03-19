Pilot seriously injured in Eagle Creek crash

The pilot was the only person on board

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pilot was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after the small plane he was flying crashed Wednesday afternoon in Eagle Creek, deputies said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Eagle Nest Ranch Airport and the pilot — who has not been identified — was the only person on board, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken by Life Flight to a nearby hospital.

Deputies said the plane appeared to crash on take-off from a private airfield called Eagle Creek Airport. The crash started a small fire that was quickly extinguished by responding fire crews.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. An investigation is underway.

A small plane crashed in Eagle Creek, March 18, 2020. (Clackamas Fire District #1)