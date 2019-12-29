Pip’s Original Doughnuts hit by car, still open for business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pip’s Original Doughnuts shop got ran through by a car late Saturday night — but the people of Portland still need their donuts.

Line of customers outside Pip’s Original Doughnuts the morning after a car drove into the shop. Dec. 29, 2019. (KOIN)

Although part of the building was heavily damaged, Pip’s still opened on time and was serving their usual line of customers throughout the day. The crash did not cause any injuries. According to Pip’s, a sedan-type car was traveling east on Fremont just before 4 a.m. on Sunday before crossing the next lane with on-coming traffic and up onto the sidewalk.

Pip’s relayed the following statement:

“They crossed over the oncoming traffic lane and went up onto the sidewalk, in the process destroying the Trimet bus stop, a 600-pound heavy timber planter, a concrete and steel bench and then embedding the front end of their car in the east-most corner of the shop. Fortunately, no services like gas, electric, etc. were affected and we were able to clean up, board up the damage and open on time.

We are waiting for the police report but according to the neighbor across the street, a woman got out of the car and had no idea how it happened.

We have not exchanged any insurance information with the driver responsible nor have we heard anything from the Portland Police Department about liability or whether any crime was committed.”