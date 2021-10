A single-engine plane crash landed in the back yard of a house off Timbersky Way in Oregon City, October 2, 2021 (Clackamas County Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small plane crashed into the back yard of a house in Oregon City late Saturday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

The single-engine plane crash landed in the back yard of a house off Timbersky Way, the Clackamas County Fire tweeted. The pilot was not hurt but the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation is just beginning.