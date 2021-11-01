Police: 1 dead, driver flees after head-on crash on Hwy 6

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died and a woman was sent to the hospital via Life Flight after a driver crashed into their car head-on and fled the scene early Sunday morning on Highway 6, police said.

According to the Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a report of a two-car collision around 4:16 a.m. near milepost 8.

Investigators said 29-year-old Bradley Harris of Tillamook was driving a silver 2018 Ford F-150 westbound when he crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a Mazda MZ3 head-on.

The two cars were heavily damaged, and rolled to a stop, blocking the entire highway, which closed Hwy 6 for six hours, according to OSP.

Humberto Maciel, 47, was driving the Mazda and died at the scene from his injuries, police said. His passenger, Breanna Maciel, 19, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to Legacy Emmanuel Hospital by helicopter.

Harris fled the scene immediately after the crash, OSP said, but police found him four hours later. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, too. However, police said Harris is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

Multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies also responded to the crash, including the Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Fire & Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.