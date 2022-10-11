PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities on Tuesday said that two drivers that appeared to be impaired were hospitalized after colliding in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 405 in Portland.

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Exit 1C and Southwest 6th Avenue shortly before 1:45 a.m.

Both drivers suffered traumatic injuries, according to Portland police.

Investigators determined speed was likely a factor in the crash. Additionally, PPB told KOIN 6 News that both drivers were impaired during the crash but noted only one of them was driving in the wrong direction.

Police did not immediately release the names of either driver or mention possible charges.