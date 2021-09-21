I-84 reopens in both directions following police activity

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Traffic backed up after I-84 was closed in both directions due to police activity. (TripCheck.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A portion of Interstate 84 in Northeast Portland was shut down in both directions due to police activity on Tuesday morning.

All lanes of I-84 were blocked at Northeast Grand Avenue around 11 a.m. but reopened by 11:45 a.m. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the closure was due to a person who was going through a mental health crisis and jumped off an overpass.

The person has been transported to a local hospital.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

