I-84 reopens in both directions following police activity

Traffic backed up after I-84 was closed in both directions due to police activity. (TripCheck.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A portion of Interstate 84 in Northeast Portland was shut down in both directions due to police activity on Tuesday morning.

All lanes of I-84 were blocked at Northeast Grand Avenue around 11 a.m. but reopened by 11:45 a.m. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the closure was due to a person who was going through a mental health crisis and jumped off an overpass.

The person has been transported to a local hospital.

The person in mental health crisis jumped off the overpass and is being transported to a local hospital. I-84 has reopened. A reminder that help is available: Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center 503-988-4888 or Lines for Life 1-800-273-TALK (8255). — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 21, 2021

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.