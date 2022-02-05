Police: Alcohol, speed factors in deadly Yacolt crash; driver hospitalized

A man died and a woman has been hospitalized after their pickup truck ran off the road and hit several trees Friday night in Yacolt. (Courtesy/Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died and a woman has been hospitalized after their pickup truck ran off the road and hit several trees Friday night in Yacolt.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 9:08 p.m. in the 26700 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road.

CCSO said 48-year-old Ronda Knapp was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma with 51-year-old Steven Woolsey eastbound on Lucia Falls Road when she drove off the road and hit several trees. When responders arrived, deputies said Knapp and Woolsey both had to be pulled from the mangled truck.

Woolsey died at the scene, and Knapp was taken to the hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” CCSO said.

Deputies said alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the crash, but no charges were immediately announced.