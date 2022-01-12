Police, ambulance respond to crash in NE Portland

Police and first responders responded to a crash in a heavily trafficked intersection in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 12 shortly after 8 a.m. (KOIN)

A photo shows a fire engine and two Portland Police vehicles on scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police and medics responded to a crash in a heavily trafficked intersection in Northeast Portland Wednesday morning.

According to Portland Police, a vehicle was T-boned, and an ambulance was requested for a crash on N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and N.E. Broad Street shortly after 8 a.m.

A photo from the crash shows a fire engine and two Portland Police vehicles on scene.

“Tows have already been ordered for vehicles, so I imagine it’s not a trauma injury,” said a spokesperson for the department.

No word yet on when the vehicles will be cleared near the intersection.