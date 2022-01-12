Police, ambulance respond to crash in NE Portland

Crashes

A photo shows a fire engine and two Portland Police vehicles on scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police and first responders responded to a crash in a heavily trafficked intersection in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 12 shortly after 8 a.m. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police and medics responded to a crash in a heavily trafficked intersection in Northeast Portland Wednesday morning.

According to Portland Police, a vehicle was T-boned, and an ambulance was requested for a crash on N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and N.E. Broad Street shortly after 8 a.m.

A photo from the crash shows a fire engine and two Portland Police vehicles on scene.

“Tows have already been ordered for vehicles, so I imagine it’s not a trauma injury,” said a spokesperson for the department.

No word yet on when the vehicles will be cleared near the intersection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
January 19 2022 07:47 pm