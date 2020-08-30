Police: Apparent speed racing event preceded deadly St. Johns crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police believe a speed racing event was taking place just before a motorcycle crash that killed two people late Friday night in the St. Johns neighborhood.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday on North Marine Drive at North Bybee Lakes Road. Responding officers found a pedestrian and a motorcycle rider dead at the scene.

Authorities have now identified the motorcycle rider as 27-year-old Dylan Foord of Newberg. They are working to locate next of kin for the pedestrian before releasing his name. Police said Foord appeared to be driving at an “extremely high rate of speed” when he hit the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing and in an area police said has lots of dark spots that make visibility difficult.

Officers said there were “numerous cars and motorcycles leaving the area after the crash” and that an “illegal speed racing event” appeared to be happening in the area. Investigators think there are more witnesses to the crash and that there may be video as well. Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic investigator Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

Street racing has been an ongoing concern for police and people living in North Portland. Two people were shot during an illegal street racing incident in earlier this month in the St. Johns neighborhood.