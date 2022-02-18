Police: Driver hits man walking away from crash on I-84

Driver did not stop; man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, OSP says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are looking for the driver who struck a 23-year-old man walking away from a separate crash scene early Thursday morning on I-84.

Around 2:03 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a report of a person down on the shoulder of I-84 near milepost 18. OSP said the man had life-threatening injuries.

OSP’s investigation revealed the victim, Alexander Lee of St. Helens, had crashed a Mazda RX8 after losing control around a curve, veering off the highway, going through a bush and eventually stopping about 100 feet from the road.

Investigators believe he then walked away from the crash and was hit by a passing driver. According to OSP, the driver did not stop and stay at the scene.

Lee was taken to the hospital, and OSP is looking for the driver who hit him.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the OSP dispatch line at 800.442.2068 or *677 and reference Case No. SP22-039906.