PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist who died in Portland’s first fatal crash of 2024 has been identified by the Portland Police Bureau.

During the evening of Jan. 1, police say their investigation determined 32-year-old Portland resident Jesse J. Loyer was riding a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle without a helmet when he rear-ended a 2011 Hyundai Sonata that was stopped at a red light.

The two occupants of the Sonata suffered minor injuries. However, the motorcyclist — later identified as Loyer — died at an area hospital he had been taken to.

Officers responded to the scene around 10:23 p.m. on New Year’s Day, arriving at the crash at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard. While the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, the two occupants of the Sonata — a man and a woman — remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators.

Loyer’s family has been notified of his death.