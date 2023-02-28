PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police identified the driver who they say waws speeding before crashing and dying near Broughton Beach Friday night.

In a release on Tuesday, police confirmed the driver was 54-year-old Robert McIlwain.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy reported seeing a driver, later identified as McIlwain, speeding on Northeast Marine Drive. After this, PPB says McIlwain sideswiped a tractor-trailer and drove off an embankment where he was found dead.

No one else was reported hurt in the crash.