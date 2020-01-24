Police ID motorcyclist in fatal NE Portland crash

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in Northeast Portland, Jan. 18, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police identified a 50-year-old motorcyclist who died after colliding with a car on Saturday in Northeast Portland.

Eugene Waldrupe of Gresham was taken to a hospital where he passed away, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday evening between the Roseway and Rose City Park neighborhoods. Portland police officers arrived at NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 65th Avenue to find the motorcyclist severely injured.

Investigators said Waldrupe was riding east on NE Sandy when he hit the car, a Honda CRV, which was heading north on NE 65th Ave., crossing NE Sandy Blvd. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Honda. Based on where the impact happened, investigators believe the motorcycle was going east in westbound lanes. Speed appeared to be a key contributing factor, according to investigators.

Police said the driver in the car was unhurt and was cooperative.