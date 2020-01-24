Police ID pedestrian hit and killed on I-84 in NE Portland

A pedestrian walking on I-84 was hit and killed by a driver around 1:30 a.m., January 9, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police identified a pedestrian nearly two weeks after she was hit and killed on eastbound I-84 in Northeast Portland.

Denise Sanchez died in the crash on I-84 at the I-205 split on Jan. 9, according to the Portland Police Bureau. She was 28.

Officers said she was alone when she crossed the freeway. It’s unclear why she crossed in that area.

Police said Sanchez was hit by a sedan and died at the scene. The driver stayed and cooperated with investigators. Authorities said the driver wasn’t impaired or distracted.

Anyone with information is urged to call Traffic Officer Enz at 503.823.2208.