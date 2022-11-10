Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Investigators said that visibility may have been a factor in the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The woman who was hit and killed in a recent Northeast Portland crash has been identified.

On Thursday, the Portland Police Bureau named the victim as 55-year-old Ku Nay Htoo of Portland. Officials say the investigation suggested Htoo was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue when she was struck by a car.

Police first responded to the collision at NE 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Once they arrived, officers said they found Htoo lying in the street.

The involved driver reportedly stayed at the scene and attempted to help Htoo — but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made or citations issued in the case.