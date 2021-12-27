Police identify pedestrian hit, killed in NE Portland

A driver hit 2 people at NE Fremont and 44th in Portland, killing one and critically hurting the other, December 21, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who was killed while walking in Northeast Portland Tuesday has been identified, according to officials.

Portland police responded to a crash around 6 p.m. at NE Fremont and 44th Street. Police found 70-year-old Vivian Gayle Phillips dead at the scene. Another person was also hit and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the other victim is still in the hospital, and their identity has not been released at this time.

The driver was reported to have stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.