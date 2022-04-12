LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A Toledo man involved in a crash was found dead in the Yaquina River, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Benjamen Bradley Stokes was traveling eastbound on Elk City Road before entering the eastbound ditch. An investigation revealed that the vehicle then crossed the roadway and ejected Stokes before coming to a rest in the Yaquina River.

On April 10, shortly before 11 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Toledo Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle submerged in the Yaquina River adjacent to Elk City Road near Cannon Quarry Park.

Deputies arrived at the location and saw a white Ford work truck completely submerged in the water, according to authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies then entered the water and were able to determine no one was in the truck.

Due to the darkness and water conditions, law enforcement officials say the submerged area around the vehicle could not be checked. A Sheriff’s Office marine patrol boat was launched to help in checking the area for occupants and securing the truck until a tow truck could arrive.

In the process of securing a line to the vehicle, deputies observed a person under the water and apparently trapped by the truck, according to LCSO.

Deputies and fire personnel were then able to move the vehicle enough to free Stokes, who was trapped, however he could not be revived.

Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision or who observed the vehicle in the area is encouraged to contact Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Cloud at (541) 265-4277.