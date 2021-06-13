Police: MCSO deputy, driver injured in head-on crash near Salem

Scene of a crash on Cordon Road NE near Ward Drive NE in the unincorporated area of Salem on June 12, 2021 (Salem Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people–including a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy–were injured following a head-on car crash in an unincorporated part of Salem Saturday night.

The Salem Police Department reported it had been called in to investigate the collision on Cordon Road NE near Ward Drive NE, just outside the Salem city limits, around 9 p.m.

Officers learned the deputy was driving on Cordon Road with their lights and siren on when they were struck head-on by a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, according to SPD.

“The Hyundai pulled into the deputy’s lane to pass vehicles yielding to the emergency vehicle,” SPD said in a release Sunday. “The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as Jennifer Farrell, age 40, of Salem. Although the investigation is still ongoing, Farrell was initially cited for driving while suspended.”

SPD said the deputy involved was identified as Bryce Mintz, a 13-year law enforcement veteran. He was treated at the hospital and later released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Salem Police.