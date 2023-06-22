PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Friday night, according to Portland police.

Authorities say officers responded to the crash at SE Stark Street and SE 135th Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, SE Stark Street is closed in both directions between SE 133rd Avenue and SE 136th Avenue.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-164280.