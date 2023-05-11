The suspect’s identity has yet to be released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars and a motorcycle in Tigard left at least two people seriously injured Thursday night, according to police.

Authorities say they believe the crash, which happened on 99W at 74th Avenue around 8:45 p.m., was “caused by an impaired driver and that person is in custody.” The suspect’s identity has yet to be released.

Three people were taken to the hospital – two of whom had “serious injuries,” Tigard police say.

Officials say Southbound 99W will be closed from 74th Avenue to Dartmouth Street for several hours as investigators assess the scene.

Police say to void the area if possible.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.