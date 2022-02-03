Police officer on motorcycle struck by vehicle, driver arrested for DUII

A Portland police officer was hit by an impaired driver early Thursday morning on South Harbor Drive. (Courtesy/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland police officer was hit by an impaired driver early Thursday morning on South Harbor Drive.

The Portland Police Bureau said the officer was driving his duty motorcycle in uniform around 6:40 a.m. when he was hit under the Marquam Bridge.

Police determined the other driver, 36-year-old Barrett Noggle Jr., was impaired and he was arrested. Noggle was charged with:

– Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants

– Reckless driving

– Fourth-degree assault

In a post to Twitter on Thursday, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said he visited the scene of the crash, and he is “angry about the amount of impaired drivers” in the city.

“PPB’s traffic resources are limited, the city’s fatal crashes are up and we appeal to drivers to drive sober, slow down and stay alert,” Lovell said in the thread. “Driving while impaired is a choice — often a deadly choice.”

The injured officer was taken to the hospital but released later on Thursday. PPB said he is very sore but is now recovering.