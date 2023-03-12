One person is dead following a crash in Bush Prairie, WA on March 12, 2023 (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a car crashed into them early Sunday morning in Clark County, officials said.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies, as well as fire officials and medical personnel, responded to a crash on Northeast 182nd Avenue in Brush Prairie where they found a person already dead.

Officials said that the person may have been riding a bike in the roadway before they were hit.

The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and was uninjured.