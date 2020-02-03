Police: Speeding motorcyclist crashes in Vancouver

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Sunday afternoon after crashing into a vehicle in a Vancouver intersection, officers said.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of SE 164th Avenue and SE 15th Street. Vancouver police said the 38-year-old motorcyclist, who was speeding, tried to stop at a red light but lost control and hit a vehicle traveling west on SE 15th.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital. The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperative, police said.

No other details have been released.

