PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested for driving under the influence after causing a two-vehicle crash in Polk County on June 2 that gave two passengers life-threatening injuries, Oregon State Police said.

The teen was also charged with seven counts of reckless endangering, two counts of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault, as well as reckless driving. Police said he had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.19% — the legal limit in Oregon is 0.08%.

Police say they responded to the crash on Hwy 22W, near milepost 21, just after 3:30 p.m. Authorities determined that the 17-year-old was driving east in a red 2008 Cadillac CTS when the car crossed over the median and into the opposite late, colliding head-on with a white 2011 Ford F350, which was being driven by Edgar Hernandez Carrasco, 33.

Two of the passengers in the Cadillac were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old driver was also hospitalized, according to police.

Carrasco and his passenger were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

OSP says they will not be releasing any further information.