PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police said a 74-year-old woman was struck and dragged by a vehicle Tuesday evening before she ultimately died.

According to police, Linda Wisher was crossing a driveway off Madrona Avenue Southeast when she was hit. Investigators said the vehicle dragged Wisher several hundred feet to Woodbridge Court Southeast where she was eventually found.

Wisher was rushed to Salem Health where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The involved driver fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Salem PD’s Traffic Team at 503.588.6171.

The investigation is ongoing.