PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 66-year-old woman died in a two-car crash in Polk County on Thursday, Oregon State Police announced.

The crash took place around 11:45 a.m. on Highway 223 at the intersection of Rickreall Road, according to officials.

Investigators said that Lorine Wooldridge was traveling east on the highway in a yellow Volkswagon Beetle and took the exit at Rickreall Road. Wooldridge made a U-turn on the road and ended up driving the wrong way back towards Highway 223, police said. When she tried to drive back onto the right side of the highway, the Volkswagon was struck on the driver’s side door by a white Ford F-150, which was driven by 49-year-old Perry Freeman.

Wooldridge was found dead at the scene by police, while her passenger in the Volkswagon, 77-year-old Margaret McCloud, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Freeman, as well as his passenger, were uninjured. The road was impacted for approximately three hours during the on-scene investigation, officials said.