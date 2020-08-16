Porsche crashes into PPA building, driver arrested

Two people were in the car at the time of the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver crashed a Porsche SUV into the Portland Police Association building in North Portland Saturday night, according to police.

Two people were in the car when it hit the front of the building on N Lombard Street around 8:30 p.m. — neither were injured in the crash, said police.

Officers were seen giving the driver a field sobriety test while a KOIN 6 News photojournalist was at the scene. That driver, later identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Zadrozna, was arrested and charged with DUII and reckless driving. He was later released with a citation, said police.

A driver crashed a Porsche SUV into the Portland Police Association building in North Portland Saturday night. August 15, 2020 (KOIN)

The PPA building has been the site of many late-night protests in Portland, but officers and union officials said they don’t believe the incident was protest-related. Authorities reported that the damage to the building from the crash appeared minor.