Porsche crashes near Aurora; driver dies, passenger hurt

Guy Reed of Tualatin died in this crash along Ehlen Road near Aurora, July 4, 2021 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a speeding Porsche died in a Marion County crash Sunday night that also injured his passenger, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash in the 13500 block of Ehlen Road NE near Aurora happened around 9:30 p.m. A westbound Canby police sergeant saw the eastbound Porsche speed past minutes before the crash but lost sight of the car while turning around.

That officer came across the crash a little while later as witnesses tried to help the people in the car. Officials said the Porsche partially caught fire.

Guy Reed of Tualatin died at the scene, authorities said. He was 35. His passenger, 28-year-old Jenna Mansfield of Tualatin, was taken to a Portland area hospital. She is expected to recover.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.